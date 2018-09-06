New Words Added To The Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Merriam-Webster just announced they're adding about 800 new words to their dictionary. Here are some of the highlights...

1. hangry (adjective), "irritable or angry because of hunger."

2. guac (noun), "guacamole."

3. rando (noun), "a random person."

4. Instagramming (verb), "to post a picture to the Instagram photo-sharing service."

5. bingeable (adjective), "having multiple episodes or parts that can be watched in rapid succession."

6. time suck (noun), "an activity to which one devotes a lot of time that might be better or more productively spent doing other things."

7. adorbs (adjective), "extremely charming or appealing."

8. TL;DR (abbreviation), "too long; didn't read."

Click Here to see more.