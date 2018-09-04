New Rear-Facing Car Seat Recommendations

The American Academy of Pediatrics just made a major update to their car seat policy. Before, they said kids should be in rear-facing seats until they're two, but now, they say keep them facing backwards until they're 40 pounds, regardless of their age.

If you keep your kid rear facing, you lower their risk of a serious injury in an accident by 70%. So, basically, keep them that way as long as possible.

Click Here to see more.