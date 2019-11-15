New "Beverly Hills Cop" Coming To Netflix

There's going to be a fourth "Beverly Hills Cop" movie after all, and you won't have to leave your house to see it, because it's coming to Netflix.

EDDIE MURPHY will star, of course, but there's no word on any other casting, or a premiere date.

The first three "Beverly Hills Cop" movies came out in 1984, 1987, and 1994. Together, they earned a total of $735.5 million.

Click Here to see more.