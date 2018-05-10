Netflix's Original Movies Ranked

Vulture.com ranked all 113 Netflix original movies. And they say the best one is "Okja". The worst is, not surprisingly, an Adam Sandler flick: "The Do-Over".

Here are their Top 10...

10. "The Little Prince"

9. "Tramps"

8. "Ravenous"

7. "First they Killed My Father"

6. "Mudbound"

5. "On Body And Soul"

4. "Divines"

3. "The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)"

2. "My Happy Family"

1. "Okja"

