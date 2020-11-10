Neiman Marcus' 'Fantasy Gifts' Catalog For 2020
Neiman Marcus just released its 94th annual Christmas catalog, and it includes their annual list of ridiculous "fantasy gifts."
While they're a little less crazy than usual this year (no flying cars or jetpacks or anything like that), it's still hard to imagine any rational person spending a fortune on them.
Some of the best ones are...
1. A $255,000 luxury Airstream-style trailer with, quote, "yacht-grade finishes."
2. A $95,000 collection of custom-made hats.
3. A $145,000 custom board game room.
4. A $295,000 custom library of travel books.
5. A $345,000 "wellness" program that includes a week at a resort and monthly video chats with experts to make sure you're sticking with the diet they created for you.
