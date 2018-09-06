Today is National Read-a-Book Day, which means it's a perfect time to READ SHAME you.

According to a new survey, 17% of Americans read ZERO books a year, and another 47% read between one and five. So that means just about two-thirds of the people in this country read fewer than five books a year.

9% read more than 20, so they're really handling literacy for the rest of us.

The survey also found that 74% of people say their favorite way to read is still on regular, old-fashioned paper. 18% like e-books, and 8% like audiobooks.

And the most popular genres of books are mystery, fantasy, and young adult fiction.

