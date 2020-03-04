It's National Grammar Day. And a recent study found almost one in 10 Americans are grammar NAZIS.

People were asked how often they correct a close friend or relative if they make a grammatical error. And 9% said ALWAYS.

41% said sometimes . . . 31% said rarely . . . 15% said never . . . and 4% didn't answer.

Men are almost twice as likely to be grammar Nazis . . . 12% said they always correct people, compared to 7% of women.

And know-it-all young people are THREE times more likely to be grammar Nazis than older Americans are.

15% of people in their late teens and early 20s said they always correct people's grammar. Only 5% of people over 55 said the same.

Click Here to see more.