Saturday is National Album Day, and a study has just been released claiming that there's a strong link between listening to full albums and positive mental well-being.

It quotes a recent survey where 82.9% of people said listening to albums helped them relax . . . 76.4% said listening to albums can make them feel better if they're feeling down . . .

74.3% said listening to their favorite albums is a source of comfort . . . and 64.7% said they listen to their favorite albums when they feel like they need a lift.

