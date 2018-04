A new survey asked people what OTHER things they normally do while they eat dinner. Here's what it found...

1. Watch TV or movies, 55%.

2. Talk to the people they're eating with, 45%.

3. Listen to music, 15%.

4. Read, 13%.

5. Check social media, 12%.

6. NOTHING, they just eat in silence, 7%.

7. Shop online, 5%.

8. Work, 4%.

Click Here to see more.