"Mulan" Will Be Free to Disney+ Subscribers In December

If you can wait until December, Disney+ subscribers will be able to watch "Mulan" for FREE!

September 3, 2020
Jen Myers
Mulan

So you're a Disney+ subscriber, and you're a little upset that they're making you pay an EXTRA 30 bucks to watch "Mulan"?  Well, if you have enough patience, you can just wait it out.

"Mulan" will be available to subscribers at NO EXTRA COST starting December 4th.

"Mulan" is available for $30 starting TOMORROW.  So you only have to wait three months. 

Click Here to see more.

