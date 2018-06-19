Mr. Rogers' Quotes That Are Perfect For Parenting

In his book, The World According to Mister Rogers: Important Things to Remember, Mr. Rogers teaches us that it's OK to feel sad, mad, or lonely. Those feelings don't make us weak, but actually showcase our courage and strength.

So as we share Mr. Rogers' wisdom with our kids, here are 17 quotes to help us be BETTER parents...

1. "Confronting our feelings and giving them appropriate expression always takes strength, not weakness."

2. “We live in a world in which we need to share responsibility. It's easy to say, 'It's not my child, not my community, not my world, not my problem.' Then, there are those who see the need and respond. I consider those people my heroes.”

3. “The greatest gift you ever give is your honest self."

4. "When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'"

5. "I'm proud of you for the times you came in second, or third, or fourth, but what you did was the best you have ever done."

6. "To love someone is to strive to accept that person exactly the way he or she is, right here and now.”

7. "Play is often talked about as if it were a relief from serious learning. But for children play is serious learning. Play is really the work of childhood."

8. "Often when you think you're at the end of something, you're at the beginning of something else."

9. "In the external scheme of things, shining moments are as brief as the twinkling of an eye, yet such twinklings are what eternity is made of — moments when we human beings can say, 'I love you,' 'I'm proud of you,' 'I forgive you,' 'I'm grateful for you.' That's what eternity is made of: invisible imperishable good stuff."

10. "Mutual caring relationships require kindness and patience, tolerance, optimism, joy in the other's achievements, confidence in oneself, and the ability to give without undue thought of gain."

11. "You can't really love someone else unless you really love yourself first."

12. "Whether we're a preschooler or a young teen, a graduating college senior or a retired person, we human beings all want to know that we're acceptable, that our being alive somehow makes a difference in the lives of others."

13. “Pretending doesn't require expensive toys.”

14. "There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind."

15. "Being able to resolve conflicts peacefully is one of the greatest strengths we can give our children."

16. "You're much more than your job description or your age or your income or your output."

17. "Some days, doing the best we can may still fall short of what we would like to be able to do, but life isn't perfect on any front-and doing what we can with what we have is the most we should expect of ourselves or anyone else."

