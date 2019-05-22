The Most Underrated Disney Songs

Everyone seems to love "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin", "Let It Go" from "Frozen", "Part of Your World" from "The Little Mermaid", and basically the entire "Lion King" soundtrack.

But Billboard.com has a list of the 12 most underrated Disney songs. They are...

"One Jump Ahead" from "Aladdin"

"Be Prepared" from "The Lion King"

"I’ll Make a Man Out of You" from "Mulan"

"When We're Human" from "The Princess and the Frog"

"Love Is an Open Door" from "Frozen"

"Shiny" from "Moana"

"Sally's Song" from "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

"Gaston" from "Beauty and the Beast"

"Stand Out" from "A Goofy Movie"

"I Won't Say I'm In Love" from "Hercules"

"Why Should I Worry" from "Oliver and Company"

"Les Poissons" from "The Little Mermaid"

