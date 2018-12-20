The Most Successful Christmas Movies Of All Time

"Business Insider" put out a list of the 45 Most Successful Christmas Movies of All Time. The numbers are NOT adjusted for inflation. Here's the Top 10:

1. "Home Alone" (1990), $285.8 million.

2. "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000), $260 million.

3. "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018), $224.2 million.

4. "The Polar Express" (2004), $186.5 million.

5. "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" (1992), $174.6 million.

6. "Elf" (2003), $173.4 million.

7. "The Santa Clause" (1994), $144.8 million.

8. "The Santa Clause 2" (2002), $139.2 million.

9. "A Christmas Carol" (2009), $137.9 million.

10. "Four Christmases" (2008), $120.1 million.

Click Here to see more.