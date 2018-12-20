The Most Successful Christmas Movies Of All Time

What are the MOST successful Christmas movies of all time?

"Business Insider" put out a list of the 45 Most Successful Christmas Movies of All Time.  The numbers are NOT adjusted for inflation.  Here's the Top 10:

1.  "Home Alone"  (1990),  $285.8 million.

2.  "How the Grinch Stole Christmas"  (2000),  $260 million.

3.  "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch"  (2018),  $224.2 million.

4.  "The Polar Express"  (2004),  $186.5 million.

5.  "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"  (1992),  $174.6 million.

6.  "Elf"  (2003),  $173.4 million.

7.  "The Santa Clause"  (1994),  $144.8 million.

8.  "The Santa Clause 2"  (2002),  $139.2 million.

9.  "A Christmas Carol"  (2009),  $137.9 million.

10.  "Four Christmases"  (2008),  $120.1 million.

