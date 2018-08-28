Spotify released its list of the most-streamed songs of the summer, and DRAKE is all over it. "In My Feelings" tops the chart, both in the U.S. and worldwide, with more than 393 million streams between June 1st and August 20th.

Drake has a total of EIGHT tracks in the U.S. Top 20, including four in the Top 10.

Here's the U.S. Top 10 . . .

1. "In My Feelings", Drake

2. "Lucid Dreams", Juice WRLD

3. "SAD!", XXXTentacion

4. "I Like It", Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin

5. "Nice For What", Drake

6. "Better Now", Post Malone

7. "Taste", Tyga featuring Offset

8. "Moonlight", XXXTentacion

9. "Nonstop", Drake

10. "Yes Indeed", Lil Baby and Drake

