The Most Regrettable Types Of Tattoos

Tattoos may be more popular and mainstream than ever, but that doesn't mean everyone gets them guilt-free.

A new survey asked people with tattoos if they REGRET them and around HALF of people said they've got one or more they don't like.

And the top four types of tattoos people are most likely to regret are...

1. Someone's name.

2. An Asian character.

3. A tribal pattern.

4. A star constellation.

The survey also found about one in three people have considered getting a tattoo removed but haven't done it yet, and one in four have already had one removed.

