The Most Popular Disney Animated Movie In Each State

What is the MOST popular Disney animated film in each state? And by "animated", they mean "hand drawn".

Well, not surprisingly, "The Lion King" wipes the floor with the rest leading the pack in 17 states, including Illinois.

Here are a few more interesting stats:

Alaska, which has more wilderness than any other state, chose "Bambi".

In Hawaii, where more than 57% of the population identifies as Asian-American, "Mulan" was the top flick.

And Missouri, along with Minnesota and Tennessee, went with "The Aristocats".

