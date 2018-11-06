The Most Popular Baby Names For 2028
What will be the MOST popular baby names in a DECADE?
November 6, 2018
The website Nameberry.com just put together a list of the most popular baby names of 2028. It's based on current trends . . . patterns of how names go in and out of style . . . and, quote, "rhythms of the past to predict the future," whatever that means.
So based on all that, the top 10 girls' names a decade from now will be:
Charlotte . . . Amelia . . . Harper . . . Emma . . . Olivia . . . Evelyn . . . Mia . . . Aria . . . Ava . . . and Sofia.
And the top 10 boys' names will be:
Liam . . . Mateo . . . Maverick . . . Noah . . . Lincoln . . . Lucas . . . Henry . . . Theodore . . . Jaxon . . . and Oliver.
