The Most Popular Baby Names For 2028

The website Nameberry.com just put together a list of the most popular baby names of 2028. It's based on current trends . . . patterns of how names go in and out of style . . . and, quote, "rhythms of the past to predict the future," whatever that means.

So based on all that, the top 10 girls' names a decade from now will be:

Charlotte . . . Amelia . . . Harper . . . Emma . . . Olivia . . . Evelyn . . . Mia . . . Aria . . . Ava . . . and Sofia.

And the top 10 boys' names will be:

Liam . . . Mateo . . . Maverick . . . Noah . . . Lincoln . . . Lucas . . . Henry . . . Theodore . . . Jaxon . . . and Oliver.

