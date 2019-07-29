The Most Overrated Places To Visit

There's a discussion right now on Reddit where people are sharing the most overrated tourist attractions in the U.S. and around the world.

Here are some of the highlights...

1. The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

2. Times Square in New York.

3. Plymouth Rock in Massachusetts.

4. Roswell, New Mexico.

5. The Taj Mahal in India.

6. The Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy.

7. Four Corners, where Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado meet.

8. Las Vegas, Nevada.

9. Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

10. Bali, Indonesia.

Click Here to see more.