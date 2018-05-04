(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Most Influential Celebrity On Social Media

Kylie Jenner is the MOST influential celebrity on social media??!!

May 4, 2018
Jen Myers
A social media insights firm crunched some numbers, and they've decided that Kylie's posts are worth $1 MILLION each, making her the most influential celebrity on social media.

In other words, every time she shows a product on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or Twitter, that product gets the equivalent of $1 million in advertising.  She's the first member of her family to reach that level.  Beyoncé was #1 last year at $1 million, but her value must have dropped.

