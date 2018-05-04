The Most Influential Celebrity On Social Media
Kylie Jenner is the MOST influential celebrity on social media??!!
A social media insights firm crunched some numbers, and they've decided that Kylie's posts are worth $1 MILLION each, making her the most influential celebrity on social media.
In other words, every time she shows a product on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or Twitter, that product gets the equivalent of $1 million in advertising. She's the first member of her family to reach that level. Beyoncé was #1 last year at $1 million, but her value must have dropped.
