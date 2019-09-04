The Most Iconic Hairstyles

A survey asked 2,000 adults who they thought had the MOST ICONIC hairstyle of all time and ELVIS PRESLEY's "QUIFF" came out on top, with almost one-third of the vote.

("Quiff" just means the hair is brushed up and backward from the forehead. Now you know.)

Here's the Top 10:

1. Elvis Presley's quiff

2. Amy Winehouse's beehive

3. Bob Marley's dreadlocks

4. Jennifer Aniston's "Rachel" cut from "Friends"

5. Audrey Hepburn's beehive from "Breakfast at Tiffany's"

6. The Beatles . . . during the Mop Top era

7. Marilyn Monroe's blonde curls

8. John Travolta's "Grease" quiff

9. Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia "cinnamon buns"

10. Farrah Fawcett's golden flicks

