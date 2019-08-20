The Most Devasting Celebrity Breakups Of All Time
Are these really the most DEVASTATING celebrity breakups of all time?
August 20, 2019
Buzzfeed has a list of the "25 Most Devastating Celebrity Breakups of All Time". Here's their Top 10...
1. Anna Faris and Chris Pratt
2. Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey
3. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston
4. Amy Poehler and Will Arnett
5. Everyone in ABBA
6. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone
7. Nia Vardalos and Ian Gomez
8. Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling
9. Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder
10. Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner
