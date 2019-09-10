The Most Anticipated Albums Of The Fall

"Billboard" has a list of the 35 "most anticipated" albums that are supposed to be out this fall. Here are 10 of them that are coming out pretty soon...

1. "Charli", Charli XCX, September 13th

2. "The Nothing", Korn, September 13th

3. "3", The Lumineers, September 13th

4. "Nine", Blink-182, September 20th

5. "The Owl", Zac Brown Band, September 20th

6. "Jaime", Brittany Howard from Alabama Shakes, September 20th

7. "Why Me? Why Not", Liam Gallagher, September 20th

8. "Cause and Effect", Keane, September 20th

9. "Sunshine Kitty", Tove Lo, September 20th

10. "Ode to Joy", Wilco, October 4th

