The Most And Least Stressed Cities In America

The website Wallet Hub looks at about 200 cities each year, and ranks them according to how STRESSED OUT people are. They factor in 39 different metrics, like work hours . . . job security . . . traffic . . . debt . . . mental health . . . divorce rates . . . and childcare costs.

The most stressed-out city again this year is Detroit, just edging out Cleveland for the top spot.

The top ten are Detroit . . . Cleveland . . . Newark . . . Baltimore . . . Philadelphia . . . ST. LOUIS . . . Cincinnati . . . Birmingham, Alabama . . . Wilmington, Delaware . . . and Shreveport, Louisiana.

The LEAST stressed cities of the 182 they looked at were Fremont, California (just outside Silicon Valley) . . . Bismarck, North Dakota . . . and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Click Here to see more.