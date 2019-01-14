Is Millie Bobby Brown Too Young To Wear This Dress?

Over the weekend, Millie Bobby Brown posted some pictures of herself in a tight dress and heels. Nothing too provocative, but it still caused a little bit of a stir because she's only 14.

People told her to act her age and "enjoy being a kid." But she's not sweating it. She said, quote, "Quite frankly it's my Instagram and if I choose to post that picture and you don't like it, scroll past it. If we could spread love as quickly as we spread hate and negativity, what an amazing world we would live in."

write a caption A post shared by mills -- (@milliebobbybrown) on Jan 11, 2019 at 7:54pm PST

But, what do you think? Is Millie TOO YOUNG to be wearing this dress?