Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Break Up Rumors

Supposedly, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have called off their engagement, because they can't agree on when to have kids: He wants to get started immediately, and she's not ready.

A source says, quote, "He is heartbroken. He wants kids and doesn't want to keep putting it off but it's not quite the timeline Miley had in mind."

In fact, she didn't even want to get married, but apparently, Liam was the last person to figure that out. Quote, "[His] family had been begging him to see the light for a long time, but he had faith in Miley. Now he feels like an idiot."

Over the weekend, Miley deleted everything off her Instagram, but there's no word if that had anything to do with her supposed relationship problems.

