Matthew Morrison Will Star In A "Grinch" Musical For NBC

Matthew Morrison from "Glee" will play the Grinch in an NBC musical called "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical". It'll air on December 9th.

It'll be a theater production, but it won't air live. It'll be taped in London, and it'll be two hours long

Matthew says, quote, "In what has been an extremely challenging year for us all, it is an honor to bring some holiday cheer into viewers’ homes this December . . .

"We are excited to present a unique version of this seasonal favorite in a new creative and imaginative way."

This will be NBC's first musical special since "Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert" in 2018.

