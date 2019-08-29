Matthew McConaughey Goes Back To School

Matthew McConaughey has been co-teaching a class called Script to Screen since 2015 at the University of Texas at Austin. But this fall, he's full-on instructor, which means he can, quote, "mentor students, explore teaching other classes and participate in all of the University events."

Of course, that doesn't mean he'll be there for every class. The school says, quote, "The frequency that he'll attend the Script to Screen course this fall all still just depends on his schedule."

Click Here to see more.