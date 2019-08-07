Look: Zoe Kravitz's Throwback Photo With Britney Spears

Check out a young Zoe Kravitz with her then idol Britney Spears.

August 7, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Zoe Kravitz was once a little kid who idolized Britney Spears.

this is important.

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

 

