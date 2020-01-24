Look: Your Sleeping Position

Do you sleep in a NORMAL position? And IS there even such a thing as a normal position?

There's a big debate on Twitter right now after a writer tweeted a picture that shows 18 different sleeping positions and asked people which one they use.

But people aren't just sharing their sleeping position... They're also JUDGING the other positions.

One that's getting the most heat is number 13 on the chart because shows a person basically scrunched up in a ball, face down, hugging their pillow.