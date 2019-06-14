Look: Women Tech Executives Photoshopped Into Picture

Two women had to be PHOTOSHOPPED into a picture of 15 male tech executives??!!

June 14, 2019
Jen Myers
There was a big meetup for tech execs in Italy last week.  And someone noticed in a photo from the event, the only two women were PHOTOSHOPPED in.  There WERE two female CEOs at the event, but since they weren't in the picture, the organizer had it doctored to add them.

