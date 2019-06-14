Look: Women Tech Executives Photoshopped Into Picture

There was a big meetup for tech execs in Italy last week. And someone noticed in a photo from the event, the only two women were PHOTOSHOPPED in. There WERE two female CEOs at the event, but since they weren't in the picture, the organizer had it doctored to add them.

I got some questions about this story on "tech titans" in Italy, and uhhh I think this photo is photoshopped?https://t.co/xLrslOCcwh pic.twitter.com/n0gIShty4u — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) June 10, 2019