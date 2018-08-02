Look: The Women Of The New "Terminator" Movie
Bring on "The Terminator" because these ladies look TOUGH.
August 2, 2018
Natalia Reyes “Dani Ramos”, Mackenzie Davis “Grace” and Linda Hamilton “Sarah Connor” are ready on the set of the NEW "Terminator" movie...
Official first look at the new #Terminator featuring Natalia Reyes “Dani Ramos”, Mackenzie Davis “Grace” and Linda Hamilton “Sarah Connor”. Directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool). Produced by James Cameron and David Ellison. In theatres 11.22.19.
A post shared by Terminator (@terminator) on