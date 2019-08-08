Look: Woman Gets Sick After "Octopus Selfie"

A woman in Washington was fishing last week and posed for a picture with a small octopus on her face. And it bit her and POISONED her. She wound up in the hospital, she's still in pain, and she says, quote, "This was not a good idea."

