Look: Woman Becomes Model After Dress Gets Mocked On Social Media

After a guy mocks a woman's dress on Tinder, the company who makes the dress is now using her as a MODEL.

A woman from England went viral last week when she posted a Tinder conversation where a guy told her the dress she was wearing in her picture made her look bad.  The company that made the dress found out . . . and now they're using that picture of her as their MODEL SHOT of the dress.

