Look: Woman Becomes Model After Dress Gets Mocked On Social Media
After a guy mocks a woman's dress on Tinder, the company who makes the dress is now using her as a MODEL.
May 6, 2019
A woman from England went viral last week when she posted a Tinder conversation where a guy told her the dress she was wearing in her picture made her look bad. The company that made the dress found out . . . and now they're using that picture of her as their MODEL SHOT of the dress.
Men are trash. (Included the pic he’s on about --) pic.twitter.com/3pi6NHl0Oy— Thea Lauryn Chippendale -- (@theachippendale) April 28, 2019