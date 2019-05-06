Look: Woman Becomes Model After Dress Gets Mocked On Social Media

A woman from England went viral last week when she posted a Tinder conversation where a guy told her the dress she was wearing in her picture made her look bad. The company that made the dress found out . . . and now they're using that picture of her as their MODEL SHOT of the dress.

Men are trash. (Included the pic he’s on about --) pic.twitter.com/3pi6NHl0Oy — Thea Lauryn Chippendale -- (@theachippendale) April 28, 2019