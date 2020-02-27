Look: Woman Becomes Miss Great Britain After Being Dumped And Losing 112 Pounds
A woman's fiancé dumped her, So She lost 112 pounds and WON the Miss Great Britain Pageant.
A 26-year-old in England named Jen Atkin got dumped by her fiancé after she gained a bunch of weight. So she decided to get in shape, lost 112 pounds, and just won the MISS GREAT BRITAIN pageant, which is their version of Miss America.
Less than 6 weeks until the @missgb_official finals - the 75th Anniversary final -- what an incredible honour to be part of such a huge event! What’s my story? Well, after years of being obese, unhealthy and uncomfortable I found motivation and managed to lose 8 stone. It transformed me into an ambitious and hard working person in all areas of my life; achieving something so incredible changed my mindset and made me realise if I worked hard enough for something, I could achieve it. Believe in yourself, put the hard work in, stay positive and make your own dreams a reality ✨ #motivation #weightloss #transformation #missgbfinalist #begreat #hardwork #misslincolnshire #beautyqueen #misconception #happiness #health #healthybodyhealthymind
My first Interview as Miss Great Britain yesterday ------ I’m still in shock! Thank you all for the lovely message and your support! I am now available for appearances and events, please contact @missgb_official ---- #begreat #beyou #missgb #queen #beautyqueen #positive #inspire