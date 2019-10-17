Look: Weezer Sends Gold Record To Girl Who Inspired "Africa" Cover

WEEZER's cover of the TOTO classic "Africa" was HUGE for them. It was their first number-one hit on the Alternative Songs chart in 10 years, and their first song on the Hot 100 in nine years.

And it was all inspired by a teenage girl named Mary, who started a social media campaign back in 2017 to get Weezer to cover the song.

This past March, the song went Gold, which means it sold half a million copies. So Weezer sent Mary a gold record in the shape of Africa, of course.