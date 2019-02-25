Look: Vaping Wedding Photo Trend

Vaping in your WEDDING PHOTOS is the new trend??!!

February 25, 2019
Jen Myers
(Photo by Ded Mityay/Dreamstime.com)

The hot new trend for couples is to vape in your WEDDING PHOTOS.  "Elle" magazine just did a story on it, and posted a bunch of shots from Twitter.  And the Internet is divided over whether it's cool, or trashy.

#disishowwedo #theByers #nerds #vape #weddingvape #vapelife #vapelyfe #vapenation #vapeporn #coupleswhovape

A post shared by Makenzie Byers⛸-- (@mb.vdub) on

#eaststeam #weddingvape #eaststeamjuice www.fotostudio-ontour.de

A post shared by The Vaping Steps (@vapingsteps) on

Aloha! Julie + Steve Wedding Night - Vape Magic #twp #twpweddings #triversityweddingphotography #triversityweddingsphotography #weddingphotograph #weddingphotography #bridaldress #bride #groom #weddingvape #vape #vapetricks #vape-- #vapemagic #romantic #original #knotwedding #knotweddings #stylemepretty #bridemagazine #aloha-- #alohacouple #alohamoment #allanjaygarcia

A post shared by allan jay garcia (@allan_jay) on

Even in my wedding dress on my wedding day -------- #vape #vapenation #weddingvape #vapelife #vapebeauty #chicksthatvape #vapehard #vapeclouds #clouds #cloudchaser #trollrda #reverb #vapelove #coilovers #coilbuilder #cottonbacon #madrabbitwire

A post shared by Stephanie Patterson (@vape_beauty423) on

Tag a friend who would do this. A perfect vape on your perfect day. For all your vaping needs visit us instore #vapepod #vp #vape #weddingvape #vapecommunity #cloudbeast #vapefam #vapeporn #vapelife #vapelyfe #vapers #ukvapers #vapenation #vapeworld #vapeislife #cloudchaser #eliquid #ejuice

A post shared by Vape Pod (@vape.pod) on

