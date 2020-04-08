Look: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Pledges $1 Billion To Fight COVID-19

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has committed $1 BILLION to fight the coronavirus.

April 8, 2020
Many celebrities have donated hundreds of thousands to coronavirus relief, some have tossed in a million or two, Oprah offered up $10 million, and some billionaires have ear-marked $100 million.

But Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is blowing them ALL out of the water, with a $1 BILLION donation!

 

 

 

