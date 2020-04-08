Look: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Pledges $1 Billion To Fight COVID-19
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has committed $1 BILLION to fight the coronavirus.
Many celebrities have donated hundreds of thousands to coronavirus relief, some have tossed in a million or two, Oprah offered up $10 million, and some billionaires have ear-marked $100 million.
But Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is blowing them ALL out of the water, with a $1 BILLION donation!
I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI. It will operate transparently, all flows tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz— jack (@jack) April 7, 2020