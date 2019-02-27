Look: Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary

Gisele Bundchen celebrated her 10th anniversary with Tom Brady by sharing some never-before-seen photos, including one from their wedding.

I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since we’ve chosen to walk this life together... and what incredible 10 years we’ve had! There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family. Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special. May we continue growing together, walking side by side supporting and loving one another for many many years to come. Te amo tanto❤ Não acredito que já faz 10 anos desde que nós escolhemos andar juntos nesta vida ... e que incríveis 10 anos nós tivemos! Não há nada nesse mundo que eu ame mais que você e nossa família. Obrigada por estar nessa jornada comigo e por se dedicar para torná-la tão especial. Que possamos continuar crescendo juntos, caminhando lado a lado, apoiando e amando um ao outro por muitos e muito anos. Te amo tanto.