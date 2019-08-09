Look: Throwback Pictures From Celebrities

Here are a few THROWBACK photos from celebrities like Reese Witherspoon.

August 9, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

Several celebrities were inspired to do some THROWBACK photos yesterday...

Check out WILL SMITH on MTV's "House of Style" in the early '90s.

This was MANDY MOORE in the late '80s.

This was JIM GAFFIGAN in 1970 when he was 4.

And check out REESE WITHERSPOON on the cover of "Teen" magazine in 2001.  She wasn't a teen, by the way.  She was 25.

