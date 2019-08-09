Look: Throwback Pictures From Celebrities
Here are a few THROWBACK photos from celebrities like Reese Witherspoon.
August 9, 2019
Several celebrities were inspired to do some THROWBACK photos yesterday...
Check out WILL SMITH on MTV's "House of Style" in the early '90s.
This was MANDY MOORE in the late '80s.
Further evidence that being a dancer was never really in the cards for me. --♀️--♀️ #tbt
This was JIM GAFFIGAN in 1970 when he was 4.
I haven't stopped eating since I was 4. #TBT pic.twitter.com/DrfPeD7wey— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 8, 2019
And check out REESE WITHERSPOON on the cover of "Teen" magazine in 2001. She wasn't a teen, by the way. She was 25.