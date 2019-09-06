Look: Thieves Busted By Disposable Camera Selfies

Some thieves in Oregon stole a '95 Jeep from a guy last month, and they took selfies with the disposable film camera they found in the glovebox before they ditched the car. The guy had the pictures developed, and has the thieves' pictures, but he says he doesn't want to bother turning them over to police since the car isn't worth that much.

(OregonLive.com)

<iframe src="https://y98.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://omny.fm/shows/y98-morning-show/thieves-busted-by-disposable-camera-selfies/embed">https://omny.fm/shows/y98-morning-show/thieves-busted-by-disposable-came..." width="100%" height="180" frameborder="0" title="Thieves Busted By Disposable Camera Selfies"></iframe>