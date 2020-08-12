Look: The World's Highest Paid Actors

THE ROCK is still the world's highest paid actor.

August 12, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
The Rock

(Photo by Robert Hanashiro via Imagn Content Services, LLC via USA Today)

 For the second year in a row, THE ROCK topped "Forbes" list of the highest paid actors.  He raked in an estimated $87.5 million over the past year.

Here's this year's Top 10, according to "Forbes":

1.  Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, $87.5 million

2.  Ryan Reynolds, $71.5 million

3.  Mark Wahlberg, $58 million

4.  Ben Affleck, $55 million

5.  Vin Diesel, $54 million

6.  Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, $48.5 million

8.  Lin-Manuel Miranda, $45.5 million . . . Mostly from "Hamilton".

8.  Will Smith, $44.5 million

9.  Adam Sandler, $41 million . . . Thanks to his deal with Netflix.

10.  Jackie Chan, $40 million . . . Mostly from the Chinese box office, and his endorsements there.

