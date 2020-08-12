Look: The World's Highest Paid Actors

For the second year in a row, THE ROCK topped "Forbes" list of the highest paid actors. He raked in an estimated $87.5 million over the past year.

Here's this year's Top 10, according to "Forbes":

1. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, $87.5 million

2. Ryan Reynolds, $71.5 million

3. Mark Wahlberg, $58 million

4. Ben Affleck, $55 million

5. Vin Diesel, $54 million

6. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, $48.5 million

8. Lin-Manuel Miranda, $45.5 million . . . Mostly from "Hamilton".

8. Will Smith, $44.5 million

9. Adam Sandler, $41 million . . . Thanks to his deal with Netflix.

10. Jackie Chan, $40 million . . . Mostly from the Chinese box office, and his endorsements there.