Look: "Text For Humanity"

A nonprofit called Mental Health America launched a new program called "Text for Humanity" that lets you send inspirational text messages to total strangers. And if you do it, a random person texts YOU an uplifting message. Just text the word "JOIN" to the number 37352.

