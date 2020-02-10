Look: "Text For Humanity"

You can now send INSPIRATIONAL text messages to total strangers.

February 10, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
text

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A nonprofit called Mental Health America launched a new program called "Text for Humanity" that lets you send inspirational text messages to total strangers.  And if you do it, a random person texts YOU an uplifting message.  Just text the word "JOIN" to the number 37352.

In response to the spread of online negativity, we partnered with @wearesinch to build the world's first texting switchboard, #TextForHumanity. The new service lets people send a positive message to a stranger – and receive one in return. Learn more at the link in our bio.

A post shared by Mental Health America (@mentalhealthamerica) on

Tags: 
Y98
Y98 Morning Show
Text
for
humanity
look