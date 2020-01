A 15-year-old girl in China who had a rare condition that made her look like an elderly woman has had surgery to help her look her age.

Teen with the 'face of a 60-year-old' gets life-changing surgery https://t.co/H94lTr5lWp pic.twitter.com/mNJkxNIb5D — Calgary Sun (@calgarysun) January 22, 2020