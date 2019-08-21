Look: Taylor Swift's "Lover" Sells Almost A Million Copies

Taylor Swift's new album isn't even out yet, and it's already sold almost a MILLION copies!

August 21, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Taylor Swift's new album "Lover" doesn't come out until Friday, and it's already pre-sold nearly a MILLION copies worldwide.

There's little doubt that it'll debut at #1 in the U.S., but the big question is, will it sell a million copies here in its first week?  Her 2017 album "Reputation" is the last one to do it.

Lover, album out August 23. Cover shot by the artistic genius that is @valheria123 -- Pre-add, pre-save, pre-order (all the pre stuff you feel like doing) Can’t wait for you to hear this.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Taylor Swift
Lover
sells
million
copies
Courtney & Company