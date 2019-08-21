Look: Taylor Swift's "Lover" Sells Almost A Million Copies
Taylor Swift's new album isn't even out yet, and it's already sold almost a MILLION copies!
August 21, 2019
Taylor Swift's new album "Lover" doesn't come out until Friday, and it's already pre-sold nearly a MILLION copies worldwide.
There's little doubt that it'll debut at #1 in the U.S., but the big question is, will it sell a million copies here in its first week? Her 2017 album "Reputation" is the last one to do it.
Lover, album out August 23. Cover shot by the artistic genius that is @valheria123 -- Pre-add, pre-save, pre-order (all the pre stuff you feel like doing) Can’t wait for you to hear this.
Click Here to see more.