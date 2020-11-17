Look: Taylor Swift Still 'Not Happy' After Scooter Braun Sells Her Catalog

Even though Scooter Braun just sold the catalog of music that contained Taylor Swift's first six albums to another company, Taylor Swift is still NOT HAPPY about it.

Taylor Swift

A year and a half ago, SCOOTER BRAUN became an enemy to 15-year-old girls everywhere by purchasing the Big Machine Label Group which included TAYLOR SWIFT's first six albums.  He paid about $300 million for it.

Well, he just turned around and sold the Taylor Swift music, by itself, in a deal supposedly worth more than $300 million.

So how does Taylor feel about this?  Once again, she's NOT happy.  She says she's been trying to buy back her masters for the past year, but Braun made silly demands that she couldn't meet.

The company that bought Taylor's music is called Shamrock Holdings.  They reached out to Taylor after the sale, hoping to work with her.  But under the terms of the sale, Braun still profits off those masters for several more years.

So Taylor won't work with Shamrock.  Instead, she's continuing with her original plan of re-recording her earlier music so she can regain control of it.  She says the process has been, quote, "both exciting and creatively fulfilling." 

