Look: Taylor Swift Sends Katy Perry's Baby A Baby Blanket

Taylor Swift sent a hand-embroidered blanket to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom for their new daughter Daisy. Presumably, it was embroidered by Taylor herself.

And Katy loved it!

Miss ---- adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift ------ hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager --♥️