Look: Taylor Swift Opens Up About "Mass Public Shaming" At The Hands Of Kim And Kanye
Taylor Swift talks Kim and Kanye in a new interview with "Vogue".
August 9, 2019
In a new "Vogue" interview, Taylor Swift talks about the chaos in her life during her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She says, quote, "I don't think there are that many people who can actually understand what it's like to have millions of people hate you very loudly."
Celebrated, canceled, obsessed over—is @taylorswift our most endlessly debated pop star? With a new album, and a newly assertive political voice, the star opens up in our September issue about sexism, scrutiny, and standing up for herself. Tap the link in our bio to read the full profile. Photographed by @inezandvinoodh, styled by @tonnegood, written by @abbyaguirre, Vogue, September 2019.