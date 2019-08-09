Look: Taylor Swift Opens Up About "Mass Public Shaming" At The Hands Of Kim And Kanye

Taylor Swift talks Kim and Kanye in a new interview with "Vogue".

August 9, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

In a new "Vogue" interview, Taylor Swift talks about the chaos in her life during her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.  She says, quote, "I don't think there are that many people who can actually understand what it's like to have millions of people hate you very loudly."

Celebrated, canceled, obsessed over—is @taylorswift our most endlessly debated pop star? With a new album, and a newly assertive political voice, the star opens up in our September issue about sexism, scrutiny, and standing up for herself. Tap the link in our bio to read the full profile. Photographed by @inezandvinoodh, styled by @tonnegood, written by @abbyaguirre, Vogue, September 2019.

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on

Tags: 
look
Y98
Taylor Swift
Courtney & Company
opens
up
Kim Kardashian
Kanye West
mass
public
shaming