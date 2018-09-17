Look: "Stranger Things'" David Harbour Officiates Fans' Wedding

David Harbour officiated a couple's wedding because they got over 125,000 re-Tweets.

September 17, 2018
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

David Harbour from "Stranger Things" vowed to get ordained and officiate a wedding for two fans IF they got 125,000 re-Tweets.  They did, and it happened.

Tags: 
Y98
look
photo
David Harbour
Stranger Things
officiates
Wedding
Fans
Courtney & Company