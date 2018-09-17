Look: "Stranger Things'" David Harbour Officiates Fans' Wedding

David Harbour from "Stranger Things" vowed to get ordained and officiate a wedding for two fans IF they got 125,000 re-Tweets. They did, and it happened.

Hey internet. I know it’s been awhile. I retreated. Needed some space. You probably get it. But I’ve been thinking about ya in the interim. And all your retweets. And so me and some fun folks in Springfield, Illinois made good on our promise we made all those months ago. pic.twitter.com/fZK8zNMQSi — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) September 16, 2018