Look: Stars And Their Halloween Costumes
Here are a few celebrities and some of their Halloween costumes.
HALSEY went out as Poison Ivy, and the next night, her ex-boyfriend G-EAZY was dressed as another Batman character, Two Face.
Halsey Presents: Gotham City ---- party time... --: @nathangroff
SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR went as Harley Quinn.
On October 26th, 1975, ELTON JOHN played Dodger Stadium in a sparkly Dodgers uniform. Exactly 43 years later, HARRY STYLES wore that look to a party.
#harrystyles As #eltonjohn #casamigos @allowitzstyles @dannyhernanny @silviascostumes Elton John approves ----
Here's Joey Fatone as his new alter-ego, POST FATONE.
Amazing how time goes by and you have to go with what is trending now ... hey if you can’t beat em join em ! @postmalone #postmalone #facetattoos #trending #cantbeatthemjointhem
KENDALL JENNER was pretty much perfect as a Fembot from "Austin Powers".
What do you think of #KendallJenner’s #Halloween look? She appears to be dressed as a Fembot from “Austin Powers” at Casamigos’ big bash!
GEORGE CLOONEY and Rande Gerber dressed as pilots, while Rande's wife, CINDY CRAWFORD, was the flight attendant.
Check out JOE JONAS as the "Game of Thrones" character Sansa Stark who just happens to be played by Joe's fiancée, SOPHIE TURNER. She's dressed as Dumbo.
#JoeJonas pays homage to fiancée #SophieTurner’s #GameOfThrones character Sansa Stark at a #Halloween party! More pics at JustJaredJr.com --: Backgrid
RYAN SEACREST dressed as Punky Brewster.
Good afternoon America & Canada - here’s a sneak peek of our #LIVEHalloween special next Wednesday. xoxo, Punky Brewster.
