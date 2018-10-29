Look: Stars And Their Halloween Costumes

Here are some Halloween costumes that celebrities wore over the weekend...

HALSEY went out as Poison Ivy, and the next night, her ex-boyfriend G-EAZY was dressed as another Batman character, Two Face.

Harvey Dent / 2 Face ---- A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on Oct 27, 2018 at 7:22pm PDT

SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR went as Harley Quinn.

On October 26th, 1975, ELTON JOHN played Dodger Stadium in a sparkly Dodgers uniform. Exactly 43 years later, HARRY STYLES wore that look to a party.

Here's Joey Fatone as his new alter-ego, POST FATONE.

KENDALL JENNER was pretty much perfect as a Fembot from "Austin Powers".

GEORGE CLOONEY and Rande Gerber dressed as pilots, while Rande's wife, CINDY CRAWFORD, was the flight attendant.

Check out JOE JONAS as the "Game of Thrones" character Sansa Stark who just happens to be played by Joe's fiancée, SOPHIE TURNER. She's dressed as Dumbo.

RYAN SEACREST dressed as Punky Brewster.

There's some "Black Panther" action happening on this week's episode of "Black-ish".