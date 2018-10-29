Look: Stars And Their Halloween Costumes

Here are a few celebrities and some of their Halloween costumes.

Here are some Halloween costumes that celebrities wore over the weekend...

HALSEY went out as Poison Ivy, and the next night, her ex-boyfriend G-EAZY was dressed as another Batman character, Two Face.

Halsey Presents: Gotham City ---- party time... --: @nathangroff

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

Harvey Dent / 2 Face ----

A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on

SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR went as Harley Quinn.

@goodplusfdn I’m coming for you #halloweenbash #harleyquinn

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

On October 26th, 1975, ELTON JOHN played Dodger Stadium in a sparkly Dodgers uniform.  Exactly 43 years later, HARRY STYLES wore that look to a party.

#harrystyles As #eltonjohn #casamigos @allowitzstyles @dannyhernanny @silviascostumes Elton John approves ----

A post shared by Michelle Goldhaber Kendrick (@goldenstylist) on

Here's Joey Fatone as his new alter-ego, POST FATONE.

‪Amazing how time goes by and you have to go with what is trending now ... hey if you can’t beat em join em ! @postmalone ‬#postmalone #facetattoos #trending #cantbeatthemjointhem

A post shared by Joey Fatone (@realjoeyfatone) on

KENDALL JENNER was pretty much perfect as a Fembot from "Austin Powers".

What do you think of #KendallJenner’s #Halloween look? She appears to be dressed as a Fembot from “Austin Powers” at Casamigos’ big bash!

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared) on

GEORGE CLOONEY and Rande Gerber dressed as pilots, while Rande's wife, CINDY CRAWFORD, was the flight attendant.

Now boarding: @Casamigos Air ✈️ #casamigoshalloween

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Check out JOE JONAS as the "Game of Thrones" character Sansa Stark who just happens to be played by Joe's fiancée, SOPHIE TURNER.   She's dressed as Dumbo.

#JoeJonas pays homage to fiancée #SophieTurner’s #GameOfThrones character Sansa Stark at a #Halloween party! More pics at JustJaredJr.com --: Backgrid

A post shared by Just Jared Jr. (@justjaredjr) on

RYAN SEACREST dressed as Punky Brewster.

Good afternoon America & Canada - here’s a sneak peek of our #LIVEHalloween special next Wednesday. xoxo, Punky Brewster.

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on

There's some "Black Panther" action happening on this week's episode of "Black-ish".

Wakanda forever ----‍♀️----‍♂️ #blackish

A post shared by black-ish (@blackishabc) on

 

