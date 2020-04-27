Look: Six-Year-Old's "Joke Stand"

A six-year-old kid in Canada set up a free "joke stand" at the end of his driveway, where he tells jokes to people who walk by, just to lift their spirits. He says he knows about 16 or 17 jokes that are pretty good . . . plus a few from his sister that he doesn't think are that great.

6-year-old runs joke stand in Saanich, B.C., to make people smile during COVID-19 https://t.co/Zjaw7cngIA — Angela Sterritt (@AngelaSterritt) April 25, 2020