Look: Six-Year-Old's "Joke Stand"

A six-year-old set up a FREE joke stand to tell jokes and lift people's spirits.

April 27, 2020
Jen Myers
Joke Stand

(Twitter.com)

A six-year-old kid in Canada set up a free "joke stand" at the end of his driveway, where he tells jokes to people who walk by, just to lift their spirits.  He says he knows about 16 or 17 jokes that are pretty good . . . plus a few from his sister that he doesn't think are that great.

